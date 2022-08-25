UK To Probe Czech Billionaire's Stake In Royal Mail

By Dawood Fakhir (August 25, 2022, 5:26 PM BST) -- Royal Mail PLC told investors on Thursday that the U.K. government is investigating whether an investment firm owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is planning to boost its equity stake in the national mail carrier to more than 25%. Royal Mail said in an update to investors that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng "reasonably suspects" that Kretinsky's Vesa Equity Investment group, based in Luxembourg, will boost its holding above the 25% threshold, raising questions about whether this would be in the national interest. Vesa had disclosed a 22% stake in Royal Mail in July, according to the national mail deliverer. "The Secretary...

