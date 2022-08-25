Digital Gambler Spreadex Penalized £1.36M Over Poor AML

By Irene Madongo (August 25, 2022, 5:53 PM BST) -- Britain's gambling regulator said Thursday that online gambling business Spreadex Ltd. was ordered to pay £1.36 million ($1.61 million) to socially responsible causes as part of a settlement reached after a regulatory review exposed weak social responsibility processes and anti-money laundering controls. The Gambling Commission said a regulatory review it launched in June 2021 found there were weaknesses in the firm's procedures designed to prevent money laundering and protect vulnerable people. Anti-money laundering failures included that a customer managed to deposit £365,000 and lose £284,000 over a period of three months without the source of funds being sufficiently established. A customer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS