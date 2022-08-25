5th Circ. Won't Expand Injunction In Camellia Grill Fight

By Tiffany Hu (August 25, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has refused to broaden an injunction barring the current owner of the famous New Orleans diner Camellia Grill from using certain trade dress held by the former owner, the latest precedential ruling in the restaurateurs' long-running battle over a licensing agreement. In a precedential opinion issued on Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed a Louisiana federal judge's ruling that entities owned by Hicham Khodr, who bought the original restaurant on Carrollton Avenue from Camellia Grill Holdings Inc. in 2006, breached the parties' licensing agreement when he continued to use CGH's trade dress beyond the original location. The lower court...

