ITC Won't Sanction DivX, Realtek In Video IP Dispute

By Dani Kass (August 25, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has shot down a cross-bid for sanctions between DivX LLC and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. in a terminated review into whether Realtek's video processing devices and digital smart televisions infringe DivX patents. The commission decided Wednesday not to review an administrative law judge's holding that DivX shouldn't be sanctioned for alleged misrepresentations in the Section 337 investigation, and Realtek shouldn't be sanctioned for appealing that sanctions denial. The motions for sanctions and subsequent briefing are not public on the ITC's docket. The failed sanctions come in a case where DivX accused various units of Samsung Electronics, LG...

