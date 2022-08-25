Squire Patton Boggs Hires Ex-Guidehouse Director In DC

By Jack Rodgers (August 25, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A former senior director with consulting service Guidehouse who spent a little over four years in the firm's global investigations and compliance practice has jumped to Squire Patton Boggs LLP, the firm announced Thursday. Adam Klauder joins the firm as a partner and will work in Squire Patton Boggs' government investigations and white collar practice, the firm said. He will advise clients on complying with economic sanctions, export controls and statutes surrounding anti-money laundering and anti-corruption initiatives, the firm said. He has a number of experiences helping draft overall compliance strategies with those federal provisions, and has helped direct and coordinate...

