Ohio Paralegal Charged In Charitable Deduction Tax Scheme

By Eric Heisig (August 25, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A paralegal at a Cleveland law firm was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with participating in a financial services scheme that gave big-earning clients the ability to write off made-up charitable donations while retaining control of the assets they claimed they donated. Cullen Fischel, who works at Walter Haverfield LLP, was charged in the Northern District of Ohio with conspiracy to defraud the United States via criminal information, usually a sign a plea agreement is forthcoming. Charging documents stated he worked with at least two others who trained him on how to market the scheme. While the information says one lives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS