New NYS Bar Task Force Aims To Improve Access To Justice

By Tracey Read (August 25, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association launched a task force Thursday to suggest new laws and policies to improve the criminal justice system and tackle a variety of issues that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-member Task Force on the Modernization of Criminal Practice, which plans to issue a comprehensive report in the next year, is made up of judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and parole and sentencing reform advocates. It is chaired by Catherine A. Christian, a partner at Manhattan-based Liston Abramson LLP, and Andrew Kossover, partner at Kossover Law Offices in New Paltz. NYS Bar President Sherry Levin Wallach said...

