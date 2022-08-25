SEC Warns Municipal Advisers About Disclosures Failures

By Al Barbarino (August 25, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's examinations unit issued a risk alert highlighting the most common deficiencies observed among municipal advisers, including inaccurate disclosures and failures to disclose conflicts of interest. The risk alert covers deficiencies and weaknesses observed in recent examinations of municipal advisers, including inaccuracies in both their disclosures to clients and to the agency in required filings. The alert also cites record-keeping and supervisory deficiencies. "We encourage municipal [advisers] to review each of these areas and assess their compliance with each," according to the alert, issued Monday. "The division [of examinations] intends in the future for examinations to...

