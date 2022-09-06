What The Inflation Reduction Act Has To Do With Crypto

By John Reed Stark (September 6, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is primarily aimed at decreasing inflation, improving health care and managing climate change, but it also contains a proviso that will have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency marketplace: an $80 billion supplemental funding allotment for the IRS. While there is some debate as to exactly how much of the $80 billion will go toward IRS audits and enforcement,[1] the supplemental appropriation was promoted as a means to generate revenue, which translates into increased enforcement efforts. "By beefing up the IRS's capacity to go after wealthy tax cheats, you're going to be able to collect...

