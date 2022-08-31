ABA Stance On Role Of Nonlawyers Is Too Black And White

By Peter Jarvis and Trisha Rich (August 31, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Resolution 402, adopted by the American Bar Association's House of Delegates in August, provides that the "sharing of legal fees with non-lawyers and the ownership or control of the practice of law by non-lawyers are inconsistent with the core values of the legal profession" and that there should consequently be no changes to the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct that would promote either development. The adoption of this resolution thus continues the HOD's stated opposition to nonlawyer ownership or receipt of a portion of the legal fees by nonlawyers that dates back to at least 1983. At that time, the HOD rejected the...

