Tom Girardi's Art, Treasures Set For Auction Next Week

By Brandon Lowrey (August 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- More than 200 valuable items from Tom Girardi's Southern California mansion are slated to go up for auction next week, with most of the proceeds going to repay a litigation lender owed by the disgraced lawyer's bankrupt estate. Among the items are a Steinway piano, valued at up to $60,000, and numerous works by famed international artists and authors. Numerous law books from Girardi's library will be up for bid as well, along with a first-edition English translation of "The Prince," Niccolò Machiavelli's infamous treatise exploring the darkest practices of politics. Online bidding is expected to begin in the first half...

