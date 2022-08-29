Aurora Cannabis To Buy Majority Shares Of Bevo Farms

By Jonathan Capriel (August 29, 2022, 9:53 AM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis giant Aurora has struck a deal to buy a controlling interest in flower and vegetable grower Bevo Agtech Inc. for $45 million. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has agreed to purchase 50.1% of Bevo outstanding common stock from certain shareholders, the companies said Thursday. Aurora said it should "immediately benefit" from the deal, as Bevo pulled in $39 million in revenue during a 12-month period ending in June. Bevo, which maintains nearly 63 acres of greenhouse facilities on roughly 98 acres in Langley, British Columbia, will also be helped through the repurposing of the Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton, Alberta, which...

