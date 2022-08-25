4 Firms Steer OpenText's $6B Buy Of UK Software Firm

By Elaine Briseño (August 25, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Information management company OpenText Corp. will acquire British software firm Micro Focus International PLC in an all-cash deal that has an enterprise value of $6 billion and deepens OpenText's global presence, the companies announced Thursday afternoon. The deal, valued at $6 billion including debt, is being steered by Allen & Overy LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, representing OpenText, and Slaughter and May and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, advising Micro Focus. California-based OpenText will fund the deal with $1.3 billion in existing cash, $4.6 billion in new debt and $600 million in existing revolving credit, and will not raise...

