Unpacking The New Stock Buyback Tax And Its Exceptions

By Xenia Garofalo and Kyle Colonna (August 29, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- On August 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Among the provisions of the IRA is the buyback tax, a nondeductible 1% excise tax on the repurchase of corporate stock. The buyback tax is directly levied on repurchasing corporations, which means that corporations that currently have, or are considering, the adoption of stock buyback programs will need to include the buyback tax in the evaluation of the costs of any such program. Not all stock buybacks are covered by the tax, and a number of exceptions may apply to limit the impact of the buyback tax. ...

