Australia's Link Group Buys UK Pensions Administrator

By Martin Croucher (August 26, 2022, 3:22 PM BST) -- Australian financial services giant Link Group said on Friday that it will buy HS Pensions, a retirement savings administrator, as it plans a wider expansion in the U.K. market. The merger between HS Pensions and the Australian company's Retirement & Superannuation Solutions subsidiary in Britain will create a business with more than £4 billion ($4.7 billion) of assets under management and 200 staff. The deal is expected to be completed before the end of the year, Link Group said. "Our commitment to the U.K. pensions sector is underpinned by our investment in building our capability, technology and platform to service clients," Dee...

