Rising Construction Costs Could Outstrip Buildings Insurance

By Martin Croucher (August 26, 2022, 1:36 PM BST) -- The spiraling cost of building materials means that millions of Britons could have inadequate home cover if their properties are destroyed or damaged by natural catastrophes, an insurance company warned on Friday. Chaucer Group said that soaring inflation means the cost of rebuilding a property could now outstrip the insured limits on a policy. The construction material price index had risen by 26.4% in June since the same month in 2021, driven by the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia. "Rapid inflation in building costs risks creating an insurance gap," Chance Gilliland, head of global property delegated authorities at Chaucer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS