Accountant Admits Defrauding UK Publisher Egmont

By Ronan Barnard (August 26, 2022, 2:02 PM BST) -- An accountant pleaded guilty on Friday to defrauding major U.K. publisher Egmont over more than a year, leaving him facing a potential prison sentence. Rizwan Sami, 36, admitted a single charge of defrauding money from Egmont U.K. Ltd. — an arm of Danish media giant Egmont Group — from July 2016 to September 2017 when he appeared at a London criminal court. Sami made a series of fraudulent payments to Zaki International Ltd. and Best Western Ltd. while he was an employee at Egmont, according to the indictment. Full details of the fraud have not yet been disclosed in open court....

