UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (August 26, 2022, 6:51 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen easyJet's parent company jetting off in a trademark claim against an auctioneer, law firm Hamlins facing a professional negligence claim from an event management company, and London-based digital bank suing Simmons & Simmons. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Sportswift Ltd. and others v. Mastercard Incorporated and others Three subsidiaries of card retailer giant The Card Factory filed a commercial contracts claim against payments provider Mastercard on Aug. 23. Mastercard has recently been caught up in fresh antitrust lawsuits over allegedly illegal European Union and U.K. interchange...

