Powell, Meadows Ordered To Testify In Ga. Election Probe

By Emily Johnson (August 26, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge has ordered attorney Sidney Powell and former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify as part of a grand jury probe in Atlanta into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election. In a set of orders released Thursday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney sided with District Attorney Fani T. Willis in finding that Powell and Meadows were likely to offer important information to grand jurors tasked with investigating and recommending potential criminal charges over possible election interference by allies of former President Donald Trump over his reelection loss. Judge McBurney said that...

