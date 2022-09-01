A Review Of UK's Proposal To Extend EU Securitization Rules

By Merryn Craske and Elif Eke (September 1, 2022, 9:31 AM BST) -- EU simple, transparent and standardized — STS — securitizations may be recognized as STS for the purposes of the U.K. Securitization Regulation if they are designated as STS under the EU Securitization Regulation regime before the end of 2022. A draft U.K. statutory instrument proposes to extend that recognition for an additional two years. Background The EU Securitization Regulation — Regulation (EU) 2017/2402, as amended — became applicable from Jan. 1, 2019, to all new securitizations established from that date, and to existing securitizations that are no longer grandfathered under the transitional arrangements. As well as consolidating and amending the previous...

