5 Firms Steer Singapore AI Firm's $136M SPAC Merger

By Renee Hickman (August 26, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Fat Projects Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Singapore-based artificial intelligence technology firm Avanseus, the companies said Friday, in a deal advised by five law firms that implies a pro forma enterprise value of about $135.7 million for the combined company. As a special-purpose acquisition company, Cayman Islands-registered Fat Projects is a publicly-traded entity formed for the purpose of buying or merging with another business. When the merger is complete, the combined company will publicly trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange "under a new ticker symbol reflective of Avanseus' name," according to the Friday statement. Avanseus is receiving...

