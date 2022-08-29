GrayRobinson Adds Ex-Morgan & Morgan Atty In Orlando, Fla.

By Madison Arnold (August 29, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA has added an of counsel to its litigation practice in Orlando, Florida, from Morgan & Morgan in Atlanta. Dylan Hooper joined GrayRobinson this month, the firm said Friday. The attorney, who is admitted to practice in both Florida and Georgia, focuses his work on construction litigation. Hooper has significant trial experience and has also handled various product liability matters and multidistrict litigation. Many of his cases were related to medical devices. Hooper's work has expanded beyond the borders of Georgia and Florida. He has handled both state and federal cases after being admitted pro hac vice in New York,...

