UK Bank Regulators To Take No Action Into HBOS Bankers

By Martin Croucher (August 26, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- Britain's banking regulators have wrapped up a six-year investigation into the collapse in 2009 of Halifax Bank of Scotland during the financial crisis, declaring on Friday that they will take no enforcement action against senior managers. The Prudential Conduct Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority said investigators had gathered more than two million documents, interviewed former senior managers at HBOS and undertook substantial analysis when examining the actions of the lender's managers before it went bust in 2008. "The authorities' independent decision-makers reviewed the matters under investigation and have each determined that no enforcement action should be taken against these former HBOS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS