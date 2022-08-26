Eversheds Sutherland Taps Wales Leader As New Chair

By Aebra Coe (August 26, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland International's partnership has elected the law firm's Cardiff, Wales, office leader, Kathryn Roberts, to be the firm's new chair, effective Sept. 1, the firm announced Friday. Roberts, a member of the law firm's international real estate executive team, will step into the role for a four-year term, the firm said. The news comes just six months after the firm announced another partner at the firm, London real estate attorney Bruce Dear, would take over the international chair role from Pamela Thompson, who was appointed to the role in 2017 and had plans to retire. According to a firm spokesperson,...

