Insurer Wants Out Of Covering Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash

By Daniel Tay (August 26, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A freight broker's general liability insurer asked a Michigan federal court Friday to find that it does not need to cover the broker in wrongful death litigation stemming from a tractor-trailer crash and argued that a different insurer's policy should provide primary coverage. The tractor-trailer in the crash at issue in the underlying litigation, against freight broker RPM Freight Systems LLC, is not a vehicle the policy issued by Wesco Insurance Co. would provide coverage for should the vehicle be involved in an incident causing bodily injury, Wesco told the court in a motion for summary judgment. The Wesco policy only provides...

