David Boies Faces Grievance Complaint Over Epstein Case

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (August 26, 2022, 9:08 PM BST) -- A victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring has filed a grievance against her former lawyer David Boies, alleging he "mistreated" her while representing her in a civil case against Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and three of their alleged co-conspirators. Sarah Ransome told Law360 exclusively in an interview before the Aug. 19 filing that she feels betrayed by Boies, the chair and managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, and his firm. Her complaint, filed with New York's Attorney Grievance Committee, covers conduct by Boies and other members of the legal team he led while representing her from 2016 to 2020....

