Puerto Rico Super PAC Prez Gets Prison For Dark Money Con

By Elliot Weld (August 26, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The president and treasurer of a Puerto Rican super PAC was sentenced to 14 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to lying about the source of donations. U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante sentenced Joseph Fuentes-Fernandez, 62, of Arlington, Virginia, and his super political action committee, Salvemos a Puerto Rico, which raised funds in support of an unnamed politician in their run for an executive position in the Caribbean island in 2020, prosecutors said. Salvamos a Puerto Rico was ordered to pay $150,000 in fines and serve three years of probation. Media reports cited now Gov. Pedro Pierluisi as the...

