New Book Explores Tall Task Of Freeing Wrongly Convicted

By Chris Villani (August 26, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Northeastern Law professor Daniel Medwed started his career as a public defender in New York, primarily focusing on appellate and post-conviction work. He ran an office for the Innocence Project in Brooklyn before turning to academia full time and has penned a new book called "Barred: Why the Innocent Can't Get out of Prison." Medwed spoke with Law360 about the project, including possible reforms to aid post-conviction legal work and what practitioners can do when defending innocent clients at trial and during the appellate process. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. You've spent your career focusing on criminal...

