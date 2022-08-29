He Co-Wrote The Pot Law 'Mimicked By Almost Every State'

By Sam Reisman (August 29, 2022, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Brian Vicente has been on the front lines of the cannabis legalization movement and industry before there was much of a movement or industry to speak of. Brian Vicente As the co-founder of one of the first cannabis-focused law firms, Vicente Sederberg LLP, and one of the architects of Colorado's landmark bill to legalize adult-use marijuana in 2012, Vicente has seen firsthand and, in many cases, also helped to bring about the seismic changes in U.S. marijuana policy over the past decade. Vicente spoke to Law360 recently about the outlook for federal legalization, why the illicit market continues to thrive and...

