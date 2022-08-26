Law Firm Defeats Worker's Pregnancy Bias Suit, For Now

By Grace Elletson (August 26, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed a former law firm employee's suit alleging she was fired for requesting to work from home to handle pregnancy complications, ruling that she failed to support her claims with more detail, while still leaving a door open for the suit's potential revival. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal upheld Diaz Anselmo & Associates' motion to dismiss Sandy Harrigan's suit alleging the law firm violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act because she failed to show that other employees were treated differently from her. The suit was dismissed Thursday without prejudice and Judge Raag allowed Harrigan to...

