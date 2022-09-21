NY AG James Sues Trump, Alleging Business Fraud

By Theresa Schliep (September 21, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James lodged a suit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of fraudulently manipulating property valuations for tax, loan and insurance purposes in an escalation of her yearslong probe into his business dealings....

