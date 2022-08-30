Monster Energy's $6M Fee Request Denied In VPX's TM Suit

By Gina Kim (August 29, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to deny Monster Energy's request for $6 million in attorney fees for defeating rival Vital Pharmaceuticals's trade dress dispute over its "Bang" brand energy drinks, finding no error with the recommendation and that no party objected to it. In a brief, three-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman said he reviewed U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt's Aug. 11 report that called for Monster Energy's fee request to be struck down and couldn't find any error in Judge Hunt's recommendations. "No party has objected to Magistrate Judge Hunt's [report...

