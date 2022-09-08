A Review Of The New UK Financial Services And Markets Bill

By Tim Cant, David Capps and Bisola Williams (September 8, 2022, 8:52 AM BST) -- The Financial Services and Markets Bill 2022-23[1] was introduced to Parliament and has had its first reading in the House of Commons. The bill overhauls the U.K.'s financial regulatory architecture and contains provisions affecting a broad range of areas including the U.K. Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID, critical third parties, the financial promotions regime, the Designated Activities Regime and stablecoins used as payments. Crucially, and of particular importance politically, it also provides a framework for revoking retained EU law and replacing it with U.K.-specific legislation implemented via the U.K. model of financial services regulation. This means that it will...

