Ohio Man Behind $50M Ponzi Scheme Gets 9 Years

By Eric Heisig (August 26, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A central Ohio man was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for masterminding a $50 million Ponzi scheme that involved the sale of "off the road" tires used in earth-moving and mining equipment. Jason E. Adkins, 46, defrauded more than 50 investors from around the world from 2012 to 2018 through companies he owned such as Landash Corp. and Midwest Coal LLC, according to charging documents and a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio. He claimed he bought tires at a steep discount and resold them at a higher price. Many of...

