F-Word TM Ruling Highlights Key Defect Of Salacious Terms

By Jane Shay Wald (August 30, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- In re: Erik Brunetti[1] is less an exercise in deja vu than a testament to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's adherence to principle: To qualify for registration, the mark must identify an applicant as the single — though possibly anonymous — source of the goods and services offered in connection with the proposed term. The Aug. 22 precedential Brunetti decision, coupled with the June 24, 2021, In re: Snowflake Enterprises LLC decision,[2] is also a testament to the board's well-supported position that the Lanham Act offers more than one way to skin a cat. The board stands firm that terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS