Med Tech Co. Says Ex-Worker Swiped Trade Secrets For Rival

By Jasmin Jackson (August 29, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Clinical data management company Mednet Solutions has accused rival Veeva Systems and a former employee of poaching its online medical platform's proprietary information in an amended trade secrets suit in Minnesota federal court. Mednet Solutions Inc. said in a second amended complaint filed Friday that former sales engineer Eric Jacobson swiped confidential information regarding its cloud-based software "iMednet," which is a clinical data management system, after being recruited by competitor Veeva Systems Inc. According to the filing, this area of the clinical software sphere "is approximately a $1 billion segment of the industry." Mednet argued that access to its proprietary information...

