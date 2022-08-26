Carestream Gets Approval For $85M Ch. 11 Exit Loan Deal

By Vince Sullivan (August 26, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt medical imaging technology company Carestream Health Inc. received approval Friday from a Delaware bankruptcy court to enter into a commitment with lenders slated to provide $85 million in exit financing when the company emerges from bankruptcy. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles said she would sign an order approving the commitment to the lenders providing an asset-based loan facility because it was an appropriate way to secure the exit financing at an early stage in what promises to be a quick case. "The exit ABL facility ensures the debtors have the necessary liquidity to consummate the...

