Harsh Market Limits IPO Prospects For Autumn Listings

By Tom Zanki (September 2, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT) -- More companies are gearing up for potential initial public offerings this autumn, albeit at a restrained pace compared with the traditional post-Labor Day surge given the choppy market conditions that have delayed many IPO timetables until 2023. Capital markets attorneys say they are in regular dialogue with businesses eyeing public listings, noting that many companies are keeping their filings fresh so they can seize opportunities once market conditions allow. But lingering economic uncertainty is limiting IPO prospects to a handful of companies for now, according to deal makers. "Lots of issuers are continuing to get ready," said Cleary Gottlieb Steen &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS