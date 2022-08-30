E-Commerce Co. Packable Seeking Ch. 11 Liquidation

By Rick Archer (August 30, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- E-commerce venture Packable Holdings told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that it is seeking to liquidate its business in Chapter 11, after a failed merger left it short of cash and it failed to reach an alternative deal to handle its nearly $272 million in debt. During a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt, counsel for Packable said the company plans to sell off its $79 million worth of remaining inventory within the next six months and seek confirmation of a liquidation plan. Long Island, New York-based Packable was founded in 2010 and is an online third-party...

