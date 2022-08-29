Olympus Sells Microscope Biz To PE Firm In Nearly $3.1B Deal

By Elaine Briseño (August 29, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Japanese company Olympus Corp. said Monday that it is selling its wholly owned subsidiary Evident Co. Ltd., which makes microscopes and other items used in the medical field, to Bain Capital Private Equity LP for 428 billion yen ($3.08 billion). Olympus, which was once known for making cameras, said in a Monday statement that it has worked since 2019 on a new corporate strategy "to achieve growth as a global medical technology company." As part of that strategy, Olympus announced last November that it would separate its scientific solutions business and create a wholly owned subsidiary called Evident. Olympus said Monday...

