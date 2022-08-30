Koster Brady Liability Attys Join Hall Booth

By Jack Rodgers (August 29, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A team of attorneys who all previously worked at the New York boutique firm Koster Brady & Nagler LLP have moved to Hall Booth Smith PC to help launch a general liability practice group, the firm recently announced. Hall Booth added two partners and two associates to its team from Koster Brady, including a name partner who co-founded the firm, it said in an Aug. 26 statement. Warren S. Koster and his son, Matthew J. Koster, joined Hall Booth as partners, and William G. Arsenault and Ayesha M. Husain joined as associates, the firm said. Warren Koster helped start Koster Brady,...

