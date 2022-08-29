Ga. Governor, Trump Atty Must Testify In 2020 Election Probe

By Rosie Manins (August 29, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Georgia's governor and an attorney for the Trump campaign must testify before an Atlanta grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in the state's November 2020 presidential election, the judge overseeing the case ruled Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney issued separate orders denying motions to quash by Gov. Brian Kemp and attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who have been subpoenaed as part of the probe into possible attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the state's 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Judge McBurney delayed Kemp's testimony until after the state's upcoming November election, in which Kemp is vying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS