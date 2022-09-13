Determining Assignor Estoppel After Hologic Patent Ruling

By Jacob Zweig (September 13, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- You should not be able to sell something and later argue that the thing you sold is worthless when it suits you. That's the equitable principle behind the patent law doctrine of assignor estoppel. Assignor estoppel prevents inventors who assign their patents from challenging the validity of those patents. It also applies to those in privity with the assignor-inventor. This means that when an inventor changes jobs or starts a new company and their old employer sues their new company for patent infringement, the new company may not be allowed to defend the lawsuit by arguing the patent is invalid....

