Ex-Seyfarth Partner Drops ERISA Suit Over Unpaid Benefits

By Gina Kim (August 29, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A former partner of Seyfarth Shaw LLP who sued the firm's retirement plan in California federal court, claiming he is due more than $200,000 in benefits that were never paid, has voluntarily dismissed his suit for good, just two weeks after filing it. Horace W. Green, who is currently a partner at California-based Brothers Smith LLP, filed his notice Friday voluntarily dismissing his suit against Seyfarth Shaw's retirement plan with prejudice. The notice does not indicate whether the matter had settled. Green had sued the Seyfarth Shaw Retirement Plan for Partners on Aug. 12, alleging he was due $195,000 plus interest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS