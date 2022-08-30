Meet The Ex-Immigration Atty Who Writes 'Star Wars' Comics

By Isaac Monterose (August 30, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT) -- When immigration, corporate and entertainment lawyer Charles Soule decided to leave the legal world in 2016, it wasn't a choice he made lightly. At the time, he had established his own successful, self-named law firm in New York after leaving Cohen & Gresser LLP in 2011. But, according to Soule, his work as a fiction writer "had grown to a level that made it unsustainable to be a good lawyer." "It seemed just irresponsible to try to do both of those things at the same time, so I stopped taking new clients," Soule told Law360. He focused instead on existing clients,...

