Bryan Cave Private Funds Attys Join Faegre Drinker

By Jack Rodgers (August 30, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP's former private funds practice co-chairs, along with an associate, have left the firm to join Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Dee Anne Sjögren, one of Bryan Cave's former private funds practice co-chairs, joins Faegre Drinker in the Midwest and is licensed in both Washington, D.C. and Missouri, according to her firm profile. Mark Weakly, the other former practice co-leader, will join the firm in Boulder, while Jeremy M. Kollitz joins in Denver. In a joint statement, the trio said they were looking forward to working with a firm known "for its long-standing client relationships, high-quality...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS