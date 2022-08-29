RJ Reynolds Stole Design For Blockbuster Vape, Jury Hears

By Hayley Fowler (August 29, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The parent company of Philip Morris USA told a federal jury in North Carolina on Monday that rival R.J. Reynolds ripped off its patents for a pod-style vape that catapulted the tobacco giant to the top of the electronic cigarette market, but never paid a royalty. In opening arguments, an attorney for Altria Client Services LLC told a 10-person jury in the Middle District of North Carolina that R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. bought its vape concept from a Chinese company and rebranded the device as its own, copying three of Altria's patents in the process. Altria never successfully developed a vape...

