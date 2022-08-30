Attys' Challenge To Conn. Conduct Rule Tossed For Standing

By Christine DeRosa (August 30, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge nixed two attorneys' challenge to the state's new professional conduct rule aimed at reducing discriminatory or harassing actions by attorneys, finding the plaintiffs lacked standing. U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled Monday against solo practitioner Timothy C. Moynahan of The Moynahan Law Firm and Mario K. Cerame of Brignole Bush & Lewis LLP, stating the pair failed to show they had standing by not pointing out what they had done or planned to do that they worried would break the rule. Statewide Bar Counsel Michael P. Bowler and Statewide Grievance Committee Chairperson Matthew G. Berger are...

