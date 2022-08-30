Mississippi Diabetes Treatment Price Suit Mostly Survives

By Adam Lidgett (August 30, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge has refused to toss a suit alleging various pharmacy benefit managers schemed to jack up the price of diabetes treatments, only letting one CVS entity out of the suit. U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson on Monday denied much of a bid from CVS, Express Scripts and OptumRX Inc. to dismiss the suit from the state of Mississippi alleging violations of state consumer protection law, as well as claims like conspiracy and unjust enrichment. The dismissal bid said the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act claims had to go because the state never tried to settle that fight informally...

