Chinese Co. Put Dead Atty's Name On TM Apps, USPTO Says

By Hailey Konnath (August 29, 2022, 11:34 PM EDT) -- A Chinese company used the name of a deceased attorney, plus invented a fictitious attorney, to file thousands of trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to a show cause order issued by the agency. The USPTO claims that Shenzhen Haiyi Enterprise Management Co. Ltd. identified Jeffrey Stewart Firestone as an attorney of record in more than 8,000 trademark applications or registrations. Firestone died in July 2021, the agency says in a show cause order sent to the company on Aug. 25. Several hundred of those submissions were made after his death, it adds. "Despite news articles reporting...

